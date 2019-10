A popular shortcut for Eastbourne drivers is set to be closed for more than three weeks.

East Sussex Highways will carry out resurfacing works on St Philips Avenue and Southbourne Road - from the Seaside junction to the Whitley Road junction - which will begin on October 14 and end on November 6.

A Highways spokesperson said the alternative route will be the A259 Seaside and the A2021 Whitley Road and vice versa.