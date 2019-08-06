Roadworks planned for major Eastbourne road during Airbourne

Roadworks are set to cause more disruption in Eastbourne during the busiest time of the year.

As the town’s annual airshow Airbourne looms, East Sussex Highways contractors are poised to carry out drainage works in Seaside.

The works are scheduled to begin on Monday, August 12, and last for five days. Airbourne begins on Thursday, August 15.

Meanwhile, the Whitley Road works will be spreading to Seaside in the same week.

The footway works are set to begin on Monday (August 12) and there will be traffic control lights in place. This work is scheduled to last until the Friday (August 16).

The news is likely to spark frustration in residents who have put up with months of work in the town centre.

Gavin S wrote on Twitter, “Surely this is a mistake? Busiest time of the year and roadworks planned just off the seafront? Has anyone been on Seaside during Airborne?”

