Roadworks causing disruption on busy Eastbourne road

Six weeks-worth of roadworks are in full swing in a busy Eastbourne road – and they are continuing to cause significant disruption.

Four way temporary traffic lights have been causing traffic build-up in Whiltey Road for weeks, as part of the refurbishment works to Firle Road.

Roadworks in Whitley Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Rail works to close level crossing overnight

Organised by East Sussex Highways, they are scheduled to last for three more weeks until Friday, August 9.

Have you been affected? Email your thoughts to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk

Majjor works starting at Langney shopping centre car park