A collision between a car and a van closed a road for more than five hours on the A27 Pevensey Bypass yesterday (Monday).

The collision, reported to have happened at around 4pm, closed Wartling Road both ways between Pevensey and the A271 from the A27 at the Pevensey services roundabout.

Scene of the collision. Photo: Dan Jessup

According to an eye witness, an air ambulance was on scene at the collision between a car and a van.

The road remained closed as of 9.40pm.

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.