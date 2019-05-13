Rail disruption from Haywards Heath to Brighton and Lewes

A points failure is causing disruption on the railway in Sussex this afternoon (May 13).

Southern Rail said: "A points failure near Wivelsfield is causing disruption to trains between Haywards Heath and Brighton/Lewes.

"We anticipate disruption will continue until approximately 3.30pm.

"Journey times are being extended considerably between Haywards Heath and Brighton/Lewes. If you are travelling between these stations you are advised to delay travelling until later where possible."

The rail operator said trains are unable to run between Haywards Heath and Brighton/Lewes.

But rail services between Brighton and Lewes are not affected.