A person was taken to hospital with a head injury following a collision between a car and a cyclist.

At 6.41pm on Wednesday (August 7), the South East Coast Ambulance Service sent an ambulance to the collision in Manor Road, Eastbourne.

Police at the scene of the collision. Picture: Dan Jessup

The patient was taken to Conquest Hospital with a head injury.

A SECAmb spokesman could not provide any further information.