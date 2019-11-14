Parking restrictions to last for six months in Eastbourne residential area

Parking restrictions will start next week and last for six months in a residential area in Eastbourne.

The restrictions come after AON UK Ltd, on behalf of Barratt Homes, aim to safely access a development site, which will see Dutchells Way from the Hazelwood Avenue junction and St Martins Road from the junction with Hazelwood Avenue affected.

The restrictions will begin on November 22 and end on May 21 from Monday to Friday at 8am to 6pm and Saturday 8am to 1pm.

A Highways spokesperson said, “A safe route will be provided for pedestrians and vehicular access for residents.”