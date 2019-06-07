Oil spill along busy Eastbourne road

Shinewater roundabout and the A22 Golden Jubilee Way have been affected by an oil spill this morning (June 7).

Sussex Police have reported an oil spill along the busy road which continues down the Golden Jubilee Way, northbound.

East Sussex County Council said on Twitter at 10.27am, “URGENT⚠️Sussex Police have reported an oil spill on Shinewater Roundabout, Eastbourne. This continues along Golden Jubilee Way, northbound. We have a team attending.”

This comes after the same road was closed for hours on Tuesday (June 4) due to a diesel spillage.

