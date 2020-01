Three vehicles have been involved in a collision on the A22 near Hailsham this morning (Thursday), according to traffic reports.

Very slow traffic has been reported northbound on A22 Hailsham Bypass both ways at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship roundabout).

Traffic

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

Have you read?: Lottbridge Drove in Eastbourne reopens after oil spill caused ‘traffic chaos’