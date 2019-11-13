Major new plans to pedestrianise Eastbourne town centre revealed

Plans to pedestrianise a new section of Eastbourne town centre are being put before residents.

The area between Bolton Road and Langney Road could be pedestrianised as part of plans for a second phase of major works to improve the town.

The plans would see this section of Terminus Road, between Bolton Road and Langney Road, pedestrianised (image by Google)

Proposing the scheme, East Sussex County Council and Eastbourne Borough Council are holding three consultation events for members of the public to examine the ideas.

They will all be in The Beacon shopping centre next to Lush between 10am and 4pm on November 20, 23, and 28.

The proposals also include installation of ‘new public realm materials’, seating, cycle parking and lighting between Bankers’ Corner and Langney Road.

The existing pedestrianised zone in Terminus Road would be extended from Bolton Road to Langney Road, while the one-way sections of Bolton Road and Langney Road would be made two-way, with turning areas at each end.

The work is planned to follow the first phase of the joint scheme, which the county council says is due to be completed next month.

It has seen improvements around Eastbourne Railway Station, the section of Terminus Road between Ashford Road and Bankers’ Corner and in Cornfield Road and Gildredge Road.

People can have their say online, by completing a paper questionnaire or by attending public drop-in events being held in The Beacon shopping centre.

A spokesperson for the project said, “Hopefully people can now see the impact the first phase of the scheme is having as it nears completion.

“It’s important we get people’s feedback before moving on to the next stage, so we’d urge people to take part in the consultation to ensure their views are heard.”

Visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/haveyoursay to take part in the consultation online.