Major Eastbourne road will be closed for two days

A major Eastbourne road is going to be closed for two days this month.

Seaside will be shut between 9.30-3.30pm from Firle Road to Whitley Road from Thursday, September 26, for surfacing works.

A diversion will be put in place northbound via St Aubyn’s Road, Royal Parade, and Beamsley Road, and southbound via Beach Road, Royal Parade, and St Aubyn’s Road.

East Sussex Highways, carrying out the roadworks, says they are weather dependant but there will be advanced warning signs along the road beforehand.

This comes after the county council had previously planned works for the same road to take place during Airbourne – the town’s annual airshow in August.

They were initially scheduled to take five days, but after an outcry the county council said it would be rescheduled to a later date.

