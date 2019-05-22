Major Eastbourne cut-through road to be closed for two days

A major Eastbourne cut-through is going to be closed for two days.

St Philip’s Avenue will be shut to through traffic from Monday, June 3, between 8am and 4.30pm.

Busy Eastbourne town centre road closed

The drainage works, being carried out by East Sussex Highways, will close the road from Harding Avenue to The Sidings.

A suitable diversion route will be signposted for motorists, said the county council.

A spokesperson said, “The road will be closed to through traffic. This is for your safety and the safety of our workers.

“We will try to give access where we can but there may be long delays whilst we make the area safe. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.”

If it rains, works could be delayed, the spokesperson said.

Drivers are asked to park their vehicles off road or in another location.

Highways apologised for any disruption to traffic and bus services.