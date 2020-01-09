Lottbridge Drove in Eastbourne reopens after oil spill caused ‘traffic chaos’

Lottbridge Drove in Eastbourne has reopened after being closed for most of the day following an oil spill yesterday (Wednesday), according to traffic reports.

Due to a bad diesel spill between Tesco roundabout and Cross Levels Way, at about 9am, the major road was blocked both ways until late last night.

Photo by Dan Jessup

The spill is said to have been caused by a vehicle losing diesel from its fuel tank.

Motorists described the situation as ‘absolute travel chaos’ as the incident caused serious congestion across the area. Some reported being stuck in traffic for more than an hour, as the Seaside Road was ‘rammed’.

This situation came on top of a major closure of the seafront following the Claremont Hotel fire, and emergency gas works in Seaside in the town centre.