Long delays loom for Eastbourne motorists

A four week lane closure on a busy Eastbourne road was due to start today (Monday) and will likely see long traffic delays for motorists.

The pedestrian crossing replacement works, carried out by East Sussex Highways, on the A259 Pevensey Bay Road will last for four weeks, ending on February 17.

The repair work comes after the crossing was damaged in a road traffic collision.

According to Highways, the road will remain open but there will be a lane closure in place which will see ‘possible delays’.

