Lane closures ahead for a month of works on busy Eastbourne town centre road

Five-weeks worth of works will cause lane closures on a busy town centre road.

The pedestrian crossing refurbishment works in Station Parade are set to cause disruption up to The Avenue.

Roadworks are due to take place in Station Parade up to The Avenue SUS-190108-092931001

Starting on Monday August 5, they are scheduled to take until September to complete.

This will come as another blow to motorists in Eastbourne town centre, alongside the major improvement scheme which has seen road closures and works for months on end.

