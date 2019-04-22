Keep an eye on the Eastbourne skies for a historic flyover

Historic aircrafts will be thundering across the Eastbourne skies this summer – and not just for Airbourne.

More than 35 Douglas DC-3s and C-47s will fly overhead as they travel over to Normandy on their journey from the Imperial War Museum in Duxford.

It is part of an event commemorating 75 years since the D-Day landings which liberated Europe from Nazi control and laid the trail for the end of the Second World War.

Police are giving residents an early noise warning for the event, which is to take place on Wednesday, June 5.

Escorted by a number of Second World War fighters, the aircraft will take off at 1.40pm from Duxford, near Cambridge, and set course for Caen-Carpiquet Airport in Normandy. The planned flight will pass Colchester, Southend-on-Sea, Maidstone and Eastbourne before heading out over The Channel.

Police say the aircraft will not be flying low, but as they are old and noisier than modern aircraft they could potentially scare animals.

For further information, visit www.daksovernormandy.com

