Freshly-laid pavings in Eastbourne town centre are dug up

Freshly laid pavings in Eastbourne town centre have been dug up for roadworks.

The walkway next to Costa and Next in Terminus Road had only a few days to celebrate being complete before being ripped up once more.

UK Power Networks is carrying out the works SUS-191031-102634001

The new works are being carried out by UK Power Networks to address a high voltage fault.

A traffic cone is buried beneath tarmac in Eastbourne town centre

Essential and immediate repair work is taking place to ensure safe and reliable power supplies, according to roadworks.org.

The excavation work began on Monday (October 28) and is scheduled to continue until next Tuesday (November 5).

The walkway outside Eastbourne station had recently been unveiled as part of major works to regenerate the town centre – said to be wrapping up next month.

It is not known whether they will be put back slab by slab or filled in with tarmac.

Read more: This is how much longer the works in Eastbourne town centre are going to take

’Bus shelters are the wrong way around’: Stagecoach boss slams town centre works