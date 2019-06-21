Free bus travel for armed forces staff and veterans in Eastbourne and Hailsham

Bus operator Stagecoach, which runs services in Eastbourne and Hailsham, is offering free travel for armed forces personnel on the weekend of Armed Forces Day.

Armed Forces Day, on Saturday June 29, is a chance for the public to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

This year the bus company is offering free travel, not only on the day itself but also on the following day (Sunday June 30), to armed forces personnel wearing their uniform, carrying a military ID card and to veterans carrying a veteran’s badge.

Chief operations officer for Stagecoach, Mark Threapleton said: “We are sending a clear and proud message to armed forces communities across the country that we appreciate them and are grateful for everything they do. We hope that personnel choosing to travel to a local event will have an enjoyable day and we are delighted to show our appreciation for their commitment to our country.”

In 2015, Stagecoach signed the Ministry of Defence’s Armed Forces Corporate Covenant in support of the Armed Forces Community.