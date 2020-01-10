Four people injured in A259 collision

A car and a van have collided on the A259 Marsh Road, closing the road in both directions.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the A259 Marsh Road at its junction with the B2095 Top Road, Hooe, at 12.53pm, where a car and a van had been in collision close to The Lamb Inn.

Four people were reported to have been hurt – one of them having suffered head injuries – but none were thought to be serious, according to police.

The vehicles involved were a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van and a grey Citroen C4 Grand Picasso, police added.

The Marsh Road was closed to traffic in both directions between Little Common, Bexhill, and the Wallsend Roundabout, Pevensey, while the incident was being dealt with.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “I can confirm we were called shortly before 1pm today to reports of an RTC (road traffic collision) on the A259 at the junction of the B2095.

Picture: Dan Jessup

“Ambulance crews are at the scene and have been joined at the scene by the air ambulance.

“We are assessing a number of casualties.”

Traffic was queuing back to Little Common and Pevensey, according to another eyewitness.

Traffic was also congested along Sluice Lane as traffic diverts, traffic reports said.

Picture: Dan Jessup

The A259 has now reopened.