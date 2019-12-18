Final week of repairs for busy Eastbourne road

A busy street in Eastbourne is in its final week of roadworks after nearly a month.

East Sussex County Council and SGN started the gas repair work on an 80-year-old pipe in Motcombe Lane on November 22 and are due to finish on Friday, December 20.

Roadworks in Motcombe Lane, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191212-103202008

A huge trench runs along the side of the road from the start of Motcombe Lane, by Community Wise, to Motcombe Swimming Pool – screened off by plastic barriers and metal fencing.

Four-way traffic lights have also been slowing down traffic along the busy route, which cuts through the heart of Motcombe.

South East Water were also called in on December 17 after a water pipe was damaged, briefly cutting off water to local homes. They will also finish on December 20.