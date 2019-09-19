Faulty street lights under investigation on this busy Eastbourne road

The street lights on a busy Eastbourne road are under investigation after an electrical fault has rendered them out of use.

East Sussex Highways is trying to fix the faulty street lights in Royal Parade.

A Highways spokesperson said, “There is a fault with one of the underground cables which serve the street lights in Royal Parade.

“We are investigating but so far have not been able to pinpoint the location of the fault,.

“However we have some specialist equipment booked for early next month which should enable us identify the fault location more accurately.

“As soon as this happens we will carry out repair work.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience and will rectify this problem as soon as we can.”