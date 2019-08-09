Emergency services attend collision between two lorries on A27 near Polegate

Police and the ambulance service were called to respond to a collision between two lorries on the A27 at Polegate.

The two lorries collided at the traffic lights where the A27 meets the A2270 near Polegate.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “At 7.30am we sent an ambulance to a collision between to lorries on the A27 near Polegate.

“Both drivers were assessed and not taken to hospital.”

This collision was the second within close proximity along the A27 this morning.

Just after 7am, a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car between Polegate and the Drusillas roundabout, near Alfriston.