Eastbourne travellers going to the capital could face disruptions due to London Bridge incident

Eastbourne travellers going to London could face disruptions to their journey as emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the capital.

Southern Rail tweeted today (Friday) at 2.40pm to warn travellers that trains to London Bridge Station maybe cancelled or delayed due to an ongoing incident and later provided an update to say no trains will call at the station.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said, “#SNUpdates - Emergency services are dealing with an incident at London Bridge. No trains will call at London Bridge until further notice. Please travel to London Blackfriars for Thameslink or London Victoria for Southern services in order to complete your journey.”