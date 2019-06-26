Eastbourne trains at a standstill

The railway lines at Eastbourne are at a standstill this afternoon (June 26) due to a broken down train blocking the tracks.

Southern says all services between Eastbourne and Polegate are delayed due to the incident between these two stations at about 4.30pm.

The rail company says the following services have been impacted from both directions:

• Ore/Eastbourne to London Victoria

• Eastbourne to Ashford International services

• Ore/Hastings to Brighton services.

Ticket acceptance is in place with Brighton and Hove buses between Eastbourne, Seaford and Brighton.

Update: Southern tweeted at 5.20pm, “The train in question has now been moved back into Hampden Park. The train will then proceed back to Eastbourne.

“Services along the east coastway that usually run via Eastbourne remain subject to delay, alteration and cancellation.”