Eastbourne to Ashford services subject to cancellations due to blockage

Services running between Eastbourne and Hastings/Ashford International are subject to delay, cancellation and alteration following a broken down train at Pevensey Bay.

Ticket acceptance is in place on Southeastern services between Ashford/Hastings and London Victoria/Cannon Street.

Disruption is expected to continue until 2pm.