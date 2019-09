A road in Eastbourne has been partially closed by police following an accident.

According to traffic reports, the accident involved two cars on Willingdon Road near Victoria Drive.

The accident on Willingdon Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup

Sussex Police was called to the scene and partially closed the road to control traffic.

The accident happened at around 11am, but the road remains partially closed due to the debris on the road surface.

The accident on Willingdon Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup

The accident on Willingdon Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup