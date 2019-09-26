Eastbourne MP raises Thomas Cook scam in Parliament

The Eastbourne MP has raised the issue of a newly-emerged Thomas Cook scam in Parliament.

After the collapse of the major airline, Stephen Lloyd questioned the Secretary of State on a dangerous hoax as MPs returned to Westminster yesterday (September 25).

Mr Lloyd said constituents had been called at home and falsely told they are due a refund on their Thomas Cook holiday. They are asked for their bank details, and the scammers then empty the account.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he said, “The scam telephone artists are fanning out across the country, phoning people, offering a refund if they get the bank details. People are going to lose money.

“Can the Secretary of State publicise that the public should be aware of this?”

To which Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary, said, “I certainly will and I think his question’s helped to highlight it and I will do my best to do the same.”

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Lloyd said, “Returning to Westminster gave opportunities for MPs to quiz the Government on other important issues, including the dreadful news of Thomas Cook’s demise.

“I took the opportunity in a debate to press the Secretary of State about a telephone scam which had just come to my attention.”

Mr Lloyd said he has also raised the issue of pension security with the Pensions Minister.

He said, “For obvious reasons this is a vital issue to many thousands of former Thomas Cook staff around the country, some of whom live locally, so I will keep lobbying on all their behalf.”

