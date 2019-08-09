Eastbourne business owners blast ‘ridiculous’ parking fines in Old Town

Business owners in Old Town are fed up with ‘ridiculous’ parking charges for a temporary bus stop – when the roadworks haven’t even been done.

Spaces outside Albert Parade in Green Street have been suspended for a temporary bus stop due to resurfacing works which were due to begin on Monday (August 5).

The roadworks have caused several people to get parking tickets in Green Street, Eastbourne

Since, Nigel Heath of Heath and Son Butchers says many of his customers have been caught out by the somewhat misleading signage.

He said, “It’s frustrating to see customers getting tickets, or driving off as they have got nowhere to park.

“There’s parking restrictions for no reason. They were meant to start on Monday but no one showed up.

“I get it if the work’s being done, but it’s not, everyone who’s got a ticket has got it for nothing.”

The butcher pointed out one sign suggested the work would be carried out ‘for three nights’ rather than all day, which may have confused drivers.

He said businesses in the road have been suffering as a result, “The reason people say they go to the supermarket is because it’s convenient and they can park.”

Mr Heath said he even put up traffic cones to discourage drivers from parking there, but they were removed by East Sussex Highways.

And Annabelle Fontaine of the Dolls House hairdressers said two of her clients had received tickets.

She said, “Not once has a bus stopped here. Why are they making money off all these people if the work’s not being done?”

Jack Miah was one of the people who received a parking ticket this week. He said a traffic warden had told him it would be okay to leave his car – but he still received a fine.

The delivery driver said, “I thought we could park there. The traffic warden still gave us a ticket, parked here for one hour.

“I’ve now got a £70 fine. I’m not happy.”

Council cancels parking fines

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said today (August 9), “The first phase of improvement work to two zebra crossings in Victoria Drive, including the one in front of Albert Parade, was completed ahead of schedule and the second phase was due to begin on Monday.

“On Monday night, when this second phase was due to start, we were informed by our subcontractor they were unable to start the work as planned. Bus operators were made aware of the changed programme the following day.

“As the work was not going ahead, the parking suspension should have been lifted but unfortunately this didn’t happen.

“Although the parking suspension was still in operation and signs were in place to this effect, as a goodwill gesture we will cancel any penalty charge notices (PCNs) issued at this location on the dates in question.

“All barriers and machinery have now been removed from the site and we will look to reschedule the remaining work at a later date.”