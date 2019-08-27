Eastbourne bus times are about to change – here’s how The Loop and other services will be affected

Eastbourne bus times are about to change, with services affected including The Loop.

Stagecoach, Cuckmere, and Brighton and Hove Buses have announced a number of changes, many of which are coming into effect from Sunday, September 8.

Eastbourne bus driver: The number of people who walk out in front of me is unreal

The Loop

The Loop – which travels from the town centre, to the DGH, to Hampden Park, to Langney – will have its Monday to Saturday services reduced from every 20 minutes to every 30 minutes from September 8.

Stagecoach says it will add more time into the new timetable to “improve punctuality” as it says “there are long-standing problems due to traffic hold-ups on this route, including delays to Hampden Park level crossing”.

A new extended route 5/5A will supplement The Loop along Lewes Road, in Winkney Farm and along Willingdon Drove to/from Langney, which Stagecoach says will provide a combined four Monday to Saturday daytime journeys an hour.

The Loop’s Monday to Saturday 30-minute frequency will be maintained later into the evening, until about 8pm. The later journeys on Mondays to Saturdays evenings will be unchanged, and the Sunday service is unchanged.

5,5A

Sovereign Harbour North (5), Sovereign Harbour South (5A), Bridgemere, Eastbourne town centre, Lewes Road, DGH, Sainsbury’s, Winkney Farm, Langney Shopping Centre, Pennine Way, Stone Cross, Westham, Pevensey, Pevensey Bay, Beachlands.

This revised route and timetable will partly replace route 55 and provide a new service for Pennine Way from September 8. There will be timing changes between Sovereign Harbour and Eastbourne town centre.

It has been extended beyond the town centre on a half hourly frequency to/from The Avenue, Lewes Road, District General Hospital, Sainsbury’s, Cross Levels Way, Winkney Farm and Langney Shopping Centre.

One route 5 journey per hour on Mondays to Saturdays will also serve Hide Hollow, Pennine Way, Friday Street and then follow the current 55 route serving Stone Cross, Westham, Pevensey, Pevensey Bay and Beachlands.

This, Stagecoach says, is an improved service on Saturdays, compared to the current two-hourly frequency.

1,1A

Langney, Eastbourne town centre, Old Town, DGH, Hamlands

The Sunday daytime service between Hamlands and Victoria Drive will be increased to half hourly on each route (1 and 1A).

On Mondays to Saturdays there are timing changes of up to SIX minutes. The route in Shinewater will be altered so all buses run to Larkspur Drive via Milfoil Drive and Foxglove Road.

This is to avoid significant delays to buses in queuing traffic on Willingdon Drove. A new bus stop will be provided to replace the one buses will miss at the southern end of Larkspur Drive.

3,3A

Foot of Beachy Head, Meads, University of Brighton, Congress Theatre (3), Meads Road (3A), Eastbourne town centre, Eastbourne Pier, Sovereign Centre, Birch Road

There will be a revised route and timetable on Mondays to Saturdays.

Four daytime journeys per hour will continue to run between the foot of Beachy Head and the town centre via the 3 route, serving the Congress Theatre complex.

Apart from journeys before 9am, Meads Road (route 3A) will no longer be served due to the “lack of passengers” using bus stops on this road.

Two service 3 journeys per hour will extend beyond the town centre to/from Grand Parade, Pier, Royal Parade, Sovereign Centre, Lottbridge Drove and Birch Road. Two morning peak journeys will serve Winkney Farm.

One journey an hour will be numbered 4. Service unchanged on Sundays.

4

Foot of Beachy Head, Meads, University of Brighton, Congress Theatre, Eastbourne town centre, Old Town, Cherry Garden Road, Hill Road, Selmeston Road, DGH

This new route will replace one journey an hour on route 3 between the Foot of Beachy Head and Eastbourne town centre. It will also partly replace route 55 by also serving Old Town (Waitrose), Cherry Garden Road, Hill Road, Selmeston Road and the DGH.

Route 4 will run on mainly an hourly frequency and so offer “a much improved service” for the Selmeston Road area. This will also mean an improved hourly service on Saturdays for Hill Road and Cherry Garden Road, compared to the current two-hourly frequency.

6,6A

Langney Shopping Centre, Westham, Stone Cross, Dittons Wood, Polegate, Wannock, Willingdon, DGH, Carew Road, Eastbourne town centre

New mainly hourly Monday to Saturday daytime service mostly replacing route 56. Unlike route 56, the 6 will serve Wannock Glen Close instead of Farmlands Way.

The current route between Langney Shopping Centre, Sainsbury’s Cross Levels Way and the DGH will, apart from journeys before 9am, be replaced by route 5 and 5A.

The current Willingdon Community School service 56 journeys will also be renumbered 6. Route and timetable will be unchanged except the afternoon journey will terminate at Langney Shopping Centre rather than continue to the DGH.

11X

The 11X seasonal service for Sundays and Bank Holidays will be withdrawn for the winter period.

Changes will be put in place from September 18 to this service which travels through Brighton, Saltdean, Peacehaven, Newhaven, Firle, Drusillas, Wilmington, Polegate, and Eastbourne.

13X

Brighton, Saltdean, Peacehaven, Newhaven, Seaford, Beachy Head, Eastbourne

Revised winter season timetable introduced from September 22, operating on Sundays and public holidays only.

Journeys will depart Brighton Station for Eastbourne at 9.10am, 12.40 and 4.10pm. Journeys will depart Eastbourne Pier for Brighton at 11am, 2.30pm, and 6pm.

Routes 55 and 56 will be replaced by 5/5A and new route 6.

126

Seaford, Alfriston, Berwick Station/Eastbourne

Revised timetable for the winter period, from October 21. The Sunday and public holiday journey from Seaford at 4.55pm will terminate at Berwick Station and the 6pm journey from Eastbourne will not run

Eastbourne Sightseeing

In 2019 this seasonal service, from Eastbourne Pier along the seafront and up to Beachy Head and Birling Gap, ends on October 3.