Eastbourne bus driver: ‘the number of people who walk out in front of me is unreal’

An Eastbourne bus driver says countless people walk out in front of him as he drives down the new lane in the town centre .

The Herald received hundreds of responses on Tuesday (August 13) to a story highlighting how pedestrians, seemingly unaware of the danger, have been walking into the live bus lane.

Buses and pedestrians in Terminus Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The bus driver, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “I am a bus driver for a bus company that serves Cornfield Road/the Beacon centre and the amount of people that I have had walk in front of me is unreal.

“They are completely unaware of their surroundings and are using mobile phones, talking to others, and some just literally walk down the entire length of the street completely unaware that there are three or four buses sometimes behind them.

“There should be signs stating it is an active road and not a full-on pedestrianised area.

“In fact I’m not surprised anyone has been hurt yet because of the amount of cyclists that just bolt out from the pavement area in front of us.”

The lane has been gradually unveiled in Terminus Road in recent months as part of the major improvements to the town.

With its grey brick surface, matching the new pavements, it is meant as a shared space – but many seem unaware it is not purely for pedestrians.

East Sussex County Council, which is in charge of the work, has been contacted for comment.

