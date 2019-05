East Sussex mobile and traffic light speed cameras: all of this week’s locations

All of the speed cameras listed are those which have been reported to speedcamerasuk.com by motorists. Images used are for illustrative purposes only, not precise locations on the roads. For a full list of speed cameras in your area visit speedcamerasuk.com.

Bexhill on Sea Mobile. 30mph. A259 Barnhorn Road

Halland Traffic light. 40mph. A259 (Westbound, prior to Birchwood Ford garage)

Lewes Mobile. 50mph. A27 (both directions)

King Offa Traffic light. Hastings

