Council U-turn after outcry over Eastbourne Airbourne roadworks

East Sussex County Council has backtracked on its plans to carry out even more roadworks during Eastbourne Airbourne.

Residents reacted with fury after the Herald revealed the works were scheduled to disrupt Seaside at the busiest time of the year – with some even suggesting it must be an April Fools’ joke.

It was initially announced the works, an extension of the ongoing scheme in Whitley Road, would begin on Monday (August 12) and run for five days. Eastbourne’s annual airshow begins on Thursday (August 16).

Readers took to the Herald Facebook page to vent their anger. Tracy-Ann Kitching said, “You just couldn’t make it up.”

While Paul Frake said, “They would have known when Airbourne was on, it’s not a last minute event.” And Allison Brachtvogel wrote, “The county council always seem to have no idea what is going on at a local level in Eastbourne!”

But after an outpouring of incredulity, a Highways spokesperson said, “Although the work would have had minimal impact, to avoid any disruption in the run-up to or during Airbourne, this work has now been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.”

