A busy road in Brighton is closed this morning (Sunday) in both directions after a road traffic collision.

Sussex Traffic Watch said on Twitter, “A259 Brighton seafront road traffic collision ongoing. Road remains closed bothways between Rock Gardens and the Sealife Centre roundabout.”

The scene of the incident - photo by Eddie Mitchell

Highways England have been approached for comment and Sussex Police say they will be issuing a statement shortly.

More to come as we get it.