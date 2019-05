A busy Eastbourne town centre road is closed this week, causing more havoc for motorists in Eastbourne town centre.

There are delays around the area due to the works in Upper Avenue, from Carew Road to Upper Avenue Roundabout.

Roadworks in Upper Avenue, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190805-135605001

A diversion has been put in place for the carriageway resurfacing works.

They started on Tuesday (May 7) and are scheduled to last for two weeks until Tuesday May 21.