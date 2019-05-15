Burst water main forces closure of Eastbourne road

Willingdon Park Drive will be closed until next week due to a burst water pipe.

South East Water is attempting to fix the issue, with works set to continue until at least next Tuesday (May 21).

South East Water’s Distribution Manager, Andrew Davin, said: “Our leak team attended a burst on a five-inch main in Willingdon Park Drive on Monday (May 13).

“Due to its location and other services in the road, the repair work is quite complicated. To keep the public and our workforce safe, we have had to close the road while we repair the leak and a diversion for motorists has been set up.

“We are working as quickly and as safely as we can and will reopen to road as soon as possible.”