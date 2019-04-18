Brace yourselves for travel disruption when Exceat Bridge closes

Motorists are being encouraged to plan ahead for routine maintenance work due to be carried out at Exceat Bridge, near Seaford, next week.

Disruption is expected as drainage surveys take place overnight on Tuesday, April 23, and Wednesday, April 24.

The bridge and half a mile stretches of the A259 in both directions will be closed to through traffic between 7.30pm and 5.30am, to allow for the work to be completed.

Access to private properties and The Cuckmere Inn will be maintained, but residents and visitors are being warned that, while closure personnel will be available to assist, they may face some delays in accessing the road.

A diversion route will be signposted via the A259, A26, A27, A2270.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “We appreciate that this work will cause disruption, but by carrying out the drainage survey at night, we hope to keep this to a minimum.”