A27 land around Polegate maybe sold ahead of road improvements

Land along the A27 could be subject to a compulsory purchase order, with the main aim of improving the road.

Highways England said it is about to submit the order to the Transport Secretary which would see parts of land in Berwick, Selmeston, Long Man, Alciston, Firle, Beddingham and Polegate purchased.

Any objection to the order must be made in writing to the Transport Secretary at nationalcasework@dft.gov.uk before January 31 stating the title of the order, the grounds of objection and the objector’s address and interests in the land.

For more information, visit www.highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/a27-east-of-lewes or email A27EastofLewes@highwaysengland.co.uk

