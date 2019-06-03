A27 at Polegate to close for a week

The A27 at Polegate will be closing soon for a week of works.

Both carriageways of the road will be closed at its junction with the A2270 Eastbourne Road at the Polegate traffic lights up until The Street and Thornwell Road in Wilmington.

Highways England has given notice of the carriageway works, which will be taking place overnight between 8pm and 6am the following day.

It will also be closed for any side road at junction with these lengths of carriageway.

The work is expected to last approximately one week starting on or after Tuesday, June 25. The overnight closures will take place between 8pm and 6am the following day.

Traffic affected by the closure is to be diverted using the A22, A26 and the A27.

Escorted access to and from residential and commerical premises will be maintained throughtout the works, Highways England says.

Read more: Major Eastbourne cut-through road to be closed for two days

End in sight for Polegate traffic light chaos