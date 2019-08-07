A traffic cone is buried beneath tarmac in Eastbourne town centre

The ongoing works in Eastbourne town centre have taken a toll on us all – but none more so perhaps than this cone.

Ryan Sumser-Ali spotted it stuck beneath tarmac next to the works outside gaming shop Cex in Terminus Road.

The resident snapped a photograph of it today (August 7) and said, “Nice one Eastbourne.

“I noticed it a while back but only took a picture today. Must have been there months.”

It is not known at this time whether the cone will become a permanent feature in the town, a metaphoric piece of modern art, or simply removed.

The town centre improvement works are a major scheme being carried out by East Sussex Highways.

The plan is to improve the town by moving bus lanes to Gildredge Road, doubling pavement widths in Terminus Road, and improving the surface of Cornfield Road.

But many have become disgruntled with how long the work has dragged out for, how it has affected local businesses, and the ongoing chaos in town.

