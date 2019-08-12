5 weeks of roadworks ahead for Willingdon Road

Temporary traffic lights will be in place for five weeks of roadworks in Willingdon Road, starting soon.

The traffic signal refurbishment works will affect Eldon Road and Rodmill Drive junctions and begin on Monday (August 19).

The roads will remain open with temporary lights which will be controlled during peak hours.

The work is being carried out by East Sussex Higways contractors.

More roadworks: {https://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/traffic-and-travel/20-day-temporary-traffic-lights-in-langney-1-9027649|20-day temporary traffic lights in Langney}

A27 road closure for investigation near Polegate