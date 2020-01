A two vehicle crash closed a road in Hailsham earlier today.

Saltmarsh Lane, which has now reopened, was closed by police following the collision, according to an eyewitness.

The crash in Saltmarsh Lane. Photo by Dan Jessup

Traffic is not reported to be heavy in the area.

