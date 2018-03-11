Town swimming pool closes suddenly

An Eastbourne swimming pool has closed suddenly ‘due to technical reasons’.

Motcombe Pool, in Motcombe Road, said it had been forced to shut the pool until further notice.

The centre posted a message on its website yesterday (March 10) apologising for the inconvenience.

The message read: “Due to technical reasons the pool will be closed until further notice.

“During this time you may use your membership at The Sovereign Centre.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

A spokesman confirmed the centre is still closed today.