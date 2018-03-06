Town Hall flies Fairtrade flag

Eastbourne Town Hall is flying the flag to mark Fairtrade Fortnight.

Matt Wilkinson, chairman of Fairtrade Eastbourne, said: “We are very grateful to Eastbourne Borough Council for agreeing to do this and for their support for Fairtrade, not only in flying the Fairtrade flag but also across the town in their cafés and kiosks.

“Fairtrade Eastbourne have also published a new Fairtrade Guide to Eastbourne, pinpointing on a colourful map every outlet offering Fairtrade in the town.

“These maps will be available to find in lots of locations such as the Tourist Information Centre, cafés and community centres, so look out for them.

“Fairtrade works to provide a fair income for producers in developing countries so that they can enjoy healthcare, schooling and the chance of a better life and we can enjoy the tea, coffee, bananas, chocolate, wine and more from their farming.

“There are over 1.65 million farmers and workers spread across more than 74 countries participating in Fairtrade.”

The Fairtrade Mark is an independent consumer label which appears on products as an independent guarantee that disadvantaged producers in the developing world are getting a better deal.

For a product to display the Fairtrade Mark it must meet international Fairtrade standards. These standards are set by the international certification body Fairtrade Labelling Organisations International. Producers receive a minimum price that covers the cost of sustainable production and an extra premium that is invested in social or economic development projects.

Fairtrade Fortnight began on February 26 and ends on March 11. Visit www.fairtradeeastbourne.org.uk to learn more.

