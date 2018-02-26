Town centre tarmac WILL be replaced says water firm

Unattractive tarmac laid along a footpath after major works in Eastbourne town centre is only temporary, according to the utility company behind the scheme.

People went online to complain about the black tarmac on the pavement in Terminus Road at the corner of Grove Road.

It was laid after work took place by South East Water to improve the town centre’s network of underground drinking water pipes.

The £70,000 project to connect two water pipes together in the Terminus Road pavement will increase the amount of fresh tap water the company can pump into the town ensuring water pressure is maintained to the area as the town grows.

The work started in January and finished ahead of schedule and this week the water firm assured people the tarmac was temporary.

A spokesperson said, “Our team has now finished laying all 95 metres of new water main and has temporarily reinstated the footway with tarmac.

“We know this may look odd at moment, however please be assured it will be replaced with new block paving as part of the ETCIS which is due to start in April 2018.”

Work began on Monday January 8 ahead of East Sussex County Council and Eastbourne Borough Council’s Eastbourne Town Centre Improvement Scheme.

Matthew Cooper, the project manager at South East Water said, “I’d like to thank the local community for its patience and cooperation while this essential work took place.”

The scheme forms part of the company’s £424 million investment programme taking place between 2015 and 2020.