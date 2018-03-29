Town centre recycling site to close

A recycling site in the town centre is to close.

The site in Hyde Gardens behind the Tourist Information Centre is being closed as part of the town centre improvement scheme.

Eastbourne council is responsible for the recycling containers, where people can take books, cans, cardboard, electrical goods, glass, newspapers, plastic bottles and shoes.

A council spokesperson said, “The containers have been removed ready for the storage facility for highway improvements in Cornfield Road and Terminus Road as part of the town centre redevelopment.

“There are other recycling facilities nearby in College Road, Prince William Parade and Fisherman’s Green.”