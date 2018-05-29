Town centre pavement resurfacing delayed

Work due to have started in Eastbourne town centre last week has been postponed until June.

Stretches of the pavement will be resurfaced over a seven week period and the footpath on the south side of Lismore Road – near the Cancer Research UK shop – will be closed in small sections as the work progresses.

Work was due to start on Monday (May 21) but it has now been put back until Monday June 18 due to what an East Sussex Highways spokesperson called “resourcing issues with our sub-contractor”.

When the works were announced, a spokesperson told the Herald, “The road will remain open at all times, while the footway will be closed in small sections as work progresses, with diversions and walkways in place at all times to minimise any disruption for pedestrians.

“The work will take place between 9.30am and 4pm Monday to Friday, and will only apply to the south of the road between Bolton Road and Terminus Road, meaning the busier Pevensey Road section to the east, and the north side of the road alongside the rear of Debenhams will not be affected.

“While there will be some parking restrictions in place, these will only apply to a few spaces at a time as we move along the road. All businesses and residents in the affected area have been notified about the work taking place.”