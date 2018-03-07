Town centre bar remains on the market

A town centre public house due to go under the hammer last week has failed to sell at auction.

Bar Coda, formerly the Rose & Crown and later called the Black Sheep, on the corner of Langney Road and Bourne Street was on the market with a guide price of up to £550,000.

But it failed to sell at the auction in Brighton last Wednesday.

The site has planning permission for the old pub to be demolished and two four storey buildings put in its place.

There will be 10 one, two and three bedroom apartments.