Town celebrates votes for women

A celebration of 100 years of women getting the vote will take place in Eastbourne next month.

Actress Kay Cadell will be reading extracts from the suffrage diaries and letters interspersed with music from acclaimed harpist Fiona Hosford and the popular Bourne Chorus, singing a capella.

The event will take place at Christ Church, Seaside, on May 9 at 7.30pm.

Kay said, “We wanted to do something different that could bring the times to life and where people could also enjoy themselves. Christ Church is a beautiful venue and it will be magical for the audience to listen to these women’s words and hear music either written by women or reflecting the strength and qualities of women.”

The event will raise funds for The WayfinderWoman Trust, a registered charity that supports women and young girls in overcoming barriers to work.

Laura Murphy, founder of the charity, said, “We’ve read some of the extracts and they’re by turns heart-rending and inspiring. With the mix of music too it’s going to be a wonderful event and we can’t wait.”

Tickets cost £15, which includes a drink, from The WayfinderWoman hub, Unit 4 The Labyrinth, 7 Mark Lane, Eastbourne Monday-Wednesday between 10am and 3pm by emailing info@wayfinderwoman.com