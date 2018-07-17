Tornado chases Hailsham road workers

It’s not every day a tornado appears at your place of work.

Hailsham Roadways workers captured the moment the whirlwind appeared in one of their construction sites in Hellingly and started chasing them.

The tornado was captured on video

Victoria Vasiliauskaite, of Hailsham Roadways, said, “We were all very impressed! One of our supervisors took the video on site yesterday (Monday).

“It was just there for a couple of minutes – they spotted it and it started to go towards them.”

She said she thought the mini tornado, known as a ‘dust devil’ in the states, formed due to hot weather and a lack of rain.

“We are turning into Nevada in East Sussex!”