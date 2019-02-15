Child-friendly restaurants

Top 15 Eastbourne child-friendly restaurants according to TripAdvisor

Half-term means many families will be out and about next week and may well stop off for a meal.

But which are the most recommended child-friendly restaurants in Eastbourne? We’ve checked out the top 15 as recommended on TripAdvisor. They are listed below in no particular order. Photos courtesy Google Street Maps.

Anema e core, Bolton Road, Eastbourne. 'Excellent food at fantastic value'
Athens Greek Restaurant & Steakhouse, Terminus Road, Eastbourne. 'Amazing food, authentic fresh and delicious!'
The Beach Kitchen, Beach Road, Eastbourne. 'Five Star all the way'
Gr/Eat Greek Deli and Cuisine, Terminus Road, Eastbourne. 'Good food, friendly service and good value'
